Valencia come from behind to draw at Rayo Vallecano

MADRID (AP) — A deflected shot gave Valencia a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Monday.

The visitor started the night a point above the relegation zone and ended it one point and one place better off thanks to a second half strike from Diego López.

His strike through a packed penalty box appeared to take a deflection off Nobel Mendy and wrong-foot Rayo keeper Augusto Batalla.

It was an unfortunate moment for Mendy, who had been one of the home side’s top performers in the first half.

The Senegalese defender put Rayo 1-0 up in the 37th minute when his perfectly placed header rounded off a short corner routine.

Rayo dominated much of the game but could not capitalize on its pressure. The point lifted it into ninth, one clear of a four-team pack.

Valencia was 15th but only six points separate Rayo in ninth and Girona in 18th.

