Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
42.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Spain great Aitana Bonmatí out for five months after surgery on broken leg

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Britain Women's Champions League Soccer

Britain Women's Champions League Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

MADRID (AP) — Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí will be out of action for about five months after successful surgery on her broken leg on Tuesday, Barcelona said.

Bonmatí broke her left fibula in training with Spain on Sunday. The injury ruled her out of Spain’s final against Germany in the Women’s Nations League on Tuesday. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg on Friday.

Bonmatí was hurt after landing awkwardly in an accidental collision.

She’s played 15 matches for Barcelona this season, starting in 13. She scored six times and had three assists.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.