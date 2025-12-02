Todd Dunivant hired as sporting director of Major League Soccer’s New York City FC

Skip to main content
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Dunivant, a veteran of 13 Major League Soccer seasons, was hired Tuesday as sporting director of New York City FC.

Dunivant, who turns 45 on Dec. 26, replaced David Lee, who left on Sept. 30 to become president of soccer operations and general manager of Sporting Kansas City.

Dunivant was a defender for San Jose (2003-04), the LA Galaxy (2005-06 and 2009-15), New York Red Bulls (2006-07) and Toronto (2007-08). He has been general manager of the second-tier Sacramento Republic since 2018 and president since 2021.

