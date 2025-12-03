Atalanta thrashes 10-man Genoa to set up Italian Cup quarterfinal against Juventus

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta set up an Italian Cup quarterfinal match against Juventus with a comfortable 4-0 win over 10-man Genoa on Wednesday.

It was Daniele De Rossi ’s first defeat as Genoa coach after taking charge at the beginning of last month.

Berat Djimsiti headed in a cross to give Atalanta the lead in the 19th minute and Genoa’s task became more difficult when teenager Seydou Fini was sent off in the 36th for bringing down Raoul Bellanova when he was through on goal.

Marten de Roon doubled Atalanta’s lead early in the second half with a powerful, swerving shot from outside the area and Mario Pasalic slid in to fire home the third late on.

The 17-year-old Honest Ahanor — who joined Atalanta from Genoa in July — scored his first senior goal in stoppage time.

Juventus beat Udinese in their round of 16 match on Tuesday.

Napoli played Cagliari later Wednesday, shortly before Inter Milan’s match against Venezia — the only Serie B team left in the competition.

The winner of Napoli’s match will face either Fiorentina or Como in the quarterfinals. Inter or Venezia will play either Roma or Torino.

