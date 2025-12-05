Blue Jackets in action against the Panthers following shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-9-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-12-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Florida Panthers after the Blue Jackets took down the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 in a shootout.

Florida has a 12-12-2 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its home ice. The Panthers rank eighth in the league with 112 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

Columbus has a 7-6-2 record on the road and a 13-9-5 record overall. The Blue Jackets are 12-1-3 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has scored 15 goals with 12 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has nine goals and 20 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has scored six goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-2-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

