Predators visit the Hurricanes after shootout victory

Nashville Predators (10-13-4, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 in overtime.

Carolina is 8-4-1 in home games and 16-8-2 overall. The Hurricanes have a 7-2-2 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Nashville is 10-13-4 overall and 4-5-2 in road games. The Predators have given up 94 goals while scoring 70 for a -24 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has scored seven goals with seven assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has nine goals and eight assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press