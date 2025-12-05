Montreal visits Toronto after shootout victory

Montreal Canadiens (14-9-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (13-11-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens after the Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a shootout.

Toronto is 3-6-0 against the Atlantic Division and 13-11-3 overall. The Maple Leafs have conceded 91 goals while scoring 94 for a +3 scoring differential.

Montreal has gone 14-9-3 overall with a 4-3-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have scored 86 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Canadiens won the previous matchup 5-2. Josh Anderson scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Knies has seven goals and 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Lane Hutson has four goals and 17 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, five penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press