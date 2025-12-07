Lightning take losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-10-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (13-11-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to end their three-game losing streak with a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has a 3-6-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 13-11-4 record overall. The Maple Leafs have allowed 92 goals while scoring 95 for a +3 scoring differential.

Tampa Bay has gone 16-10-2 overall with a 3-1-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a +15 scoring differential, with 88 total goals scored and 73 given up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored 11 goals with 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has 17 goals and 12 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and 14 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press