Avalanche visit the Flyers after MacKinnon’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (20-2-6, in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-8-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -154, Flyers +129; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Nathan MacKinnon’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Avalanche’s 3-2 overtime win.

Philadelphia has a 9-4-2 record at home and a 15-8-3 record overall. The Flyers have scored and given up 74 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

Colorado has a 9-2-4 record on the road and a 20-2-6 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 11-0-3 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has scored 10 goals with 16 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has 14 goals and 24 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press