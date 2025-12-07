Flames take home winning streak into matchup with the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres (11-13-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (11-15-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Buffalo Sabres.

Calgary has an 11-15-4 record overall and a 6-4-2 record in home games. The Flames have conceded 86 goals while scoring 70 for a -16 scoring differential.

Buffalo has a 2-8-2 record in road games and an 11-13-4 record overall. The Sabres have gone 1-0-4 in games decided by a single goal.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Flames won 6-2 in the last matchup. Joel Farabee led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Coronato has nine goals and seven assists for the Flames. Farabee has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 12 goals and 10 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 16.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

By The Associated Press