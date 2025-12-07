Kraken bring losing streak into home matchup against the Wild

Minnesota Wild (15-9-5, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-9-6, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to break their five-game skid when they play the Minnesota Wild.

Seattle is 11-9-6 overall and 6-4-3 at home. The Kraken have allowed 76 goals while scoring 66 for a -10 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 15-9-5 overall and 7-6-1 in road games. The Wild have an 11-2-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has eight goals and eight assists for the Kraken. Brandon Montour has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 17 goals and 15 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press