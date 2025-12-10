Lightning play the Devils following Raddysh’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (17-11-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (17-12-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New Jersey Devils after Darren Raddysh scored two goals in the Lightning’s 6-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

New Jersey is 9-4-1 at home and 17-12-1 overall. The Devils have given up 92 goals while scoring 86 for a -6 scoring differential.

Tampa Bay has a 9-4-2 record on the road and a 17-11-2 record overall. The Lightning have a 7-2-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 5-1. Jake Guentzel scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has scored five goals with 22 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 13 goals and 23 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has scored 10 goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press