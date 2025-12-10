Blues play the Predators after Thomas’ 2-goal showing

St. Louis Blues (11-13-7, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (11-14-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Nashville Predators after Robert Thomas scored two goals in the Blues’ 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Nashville is 2-5-2 against the Central Division and 11-14-4 overall. The Predators have committed 116 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

St. Louis has a 2-3-0 record in Central Division play and an 11-13-7 record overall. The Blues have allowed 107 goals while scoring 79 for a -28 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has scored nine goals with 13 assists for the Predators. Luke Evangelista has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Holloway has eight goals and nine assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press