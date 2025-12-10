Buffalo visits Vancouver after Doan’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (12-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (11-16-3, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Vancouver Canucks after Josh Doan scored two goals in the Sabres’ 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver has a 4-9-1 record in home games and an 11-16-3 record overall. The Canucks have a 3-5-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Buffalo has a 12-14-4 record overall and a 3-9-2 record on the road. The Sabres have a 2-0-4 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has eight goals and 14 assists for the Canucks. Linus Karlsson has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 14 goals and 12 assists for the Sabres. Doan has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press