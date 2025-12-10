Bruins visit the Jets after Kastelic’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (18-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-14-1, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Winnipeg Jets after Mark Kastelic scored two goals in the Bruins’ 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Winnipeg is 14-14-1 overall and 7-6-0 in home games. The Jets have committed 117 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

Boston has a 7-8-0 record on the road and an 18-13 record overall. The Bruins have scored 99 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank fifth in NHL play.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has scored 16 goals with 22 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 11 goals and 20 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has scored 10 goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press