Philadelphia and Vegas face off for out-of-conference matchup

Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights will play in a non-conference matchup.

Philadelphia is 16-9-3 overall and 10-5-2 in home games. The Flyers have given up 78 goals while scoring 80 for a +2 scoring differential.

Vegas has a 14-6-9 record overall and a 7-2-5 record on the road. The Golden Knights are 13-1-6 in games they score three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has nine goals and 10 assists for the Flyers. Trevor Zegras has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 13 goals and nine assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press