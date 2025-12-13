Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
39.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Austrian skier Stefan Brennsteiner leads 1st run of World Cup giant slalom in Val d’Isere

Sponsored by:
By AP News
France World Cup Alpine Skiing

France World Cup Alpine Skiing

Photo Icon View Photos

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Austrian skier Stefan Brennsteiner is poised to add to his breakout season by leading the opening run of a World Cup giant slalom on Saturday.

Brennsteiner stood 0.28 seconds ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen and 0.33 ahead of Timon Haugan.

Swiss standout Marco Odermatt was fourth, 0.46 behind.

Last month at Copper Mountain, Colorado, Brennsteiner won a giant slalom for his first World Cup victory. At age 34, he has also finished fourth in the other two GS races this season.

Including last season, Brennsteiner has finished inside the top 10 in seven consecutive giant slalom races — the longest active streak in the discipline.

Brennsteiner’s results could make him a medal contender at the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.