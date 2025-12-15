Rayo Vallecano fight with Real Betis to goal-less stalemate

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano drew at home with Real Betis 0-0 and extended its winless streak to six games in La Liga on Monday.

The home side had scored only once in its last five league games but was unlucky not to end that poor run in a first half notable for the performance of Betis goalkeeper Álvaro Valles.

The withdrawal of top goal-scorer Jorge de Frutos after 18 minutes did not help Rayo’s cause and neither did the woodwork, with Isi Palazón striking the post in the second half.

Betis was also more positive in the second period but neither side could find a way to break the deadlock.

The result left Betis in sixth place and Rayo in 13th just three points above the relegation zone.

___

