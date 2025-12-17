Kraken enter matchup with the Flames on losing streak

Seattle Kraken (12-13-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (13-17-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken look to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Calgary Flames.

Calgary is 13-17-4 overall with a 4-4-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have allowed 101 goals while scoring 85 for a -16 scoring differential.

Seattle is 5-3-0 against the Pacific Division and 12-13-6 overall. The Kraken have given up 95 goals while scoring 77 for a -18 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Coleman has 10 goals and five assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Vince Dunn has five goals and 14 assists for the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson has scored three goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kraken: 1-8-1, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press