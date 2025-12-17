Blackhawks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canadiens

Chicago Blackhawks (13-14-6, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-12-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks, on a three-game losing streak, play the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal is 17-12-4 overall and 8-9-1 at home. The Canadiens have gone 14-4-4 in games they score at least three goals.

Chicago has a 13-14-6 record overall and a 6-8-3 record in road games. The Blackhawks rank fifth in NHL play with 139 total penalties (averaging 4.2 per game).

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Canadiens won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 17 goals and 16 assists for the Canadiens. Alexandre Texier has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 16 goals and 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Wyatt Kaiser has scored three goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press