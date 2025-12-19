Dortmund up to second in Bundesliga after comfortable win over Monchengladbach

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 and extended its unbeaten run to eight league games to move into second place in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Dortmund was six points behind leader Bayern Munich and three clear of Leipzig.

Dortmund began without the suspended Jobe Bellingham or the injured Waldemar Anton, Aaron Anselmino and Marcel Sabitzer but another injury concern, Julian Brandt, made it into the starting lineup and had an immediate effect.

With 10 minutes on the clock, Brandt appeared at the far post to sweep home a cross from Niklas Sule and put the home side ahead. It was the second goal in two games for the influential midfielder.

Dortmund controlled the game for long spells after taking the lead but it had to wait until the dying seconds for a concluding second.

Maximilian Beier scored after a nice pass from Fábio Silva to calm the nerves of a side that had given up leads in its last two league games.

Monchengladbach was in 11th place.

