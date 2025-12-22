Senators host the Sabres on 4-game winning streak

Buffalo Sabres (17-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-13-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres with a four win streak intact.

Ottawa has a 5-2-2 record in Atlantic Division games and an 18-13-4 record overall. The Senators have scored 114 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank ninth in NHL play.

Buffalo has a 5-2-2 record in Atlantic Division games and a 17-14-4 record overall. The Sabres are 8-3-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Sabres won 8-4 in the last matchup. Ryan McLeod led the Sabres with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 14 goals and 21 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 18 goals and 14 assists for the Sabres. Joshua Norris has scored four goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press