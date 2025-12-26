Winnipeg takes losing streak into game against Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (22-10-6, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-17-3, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -107, Wild -113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets head into a matchup with the Minnesota Wild as losers of four games in a row.

Winnipeg is 4-6-1 against the Central Division and 15-17-3 overall. The Jets rank ninth in league play serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota has a 6-3-2 record in Central Division games and a 22-10-6 record overall. The Wild have a +16 scoring differential, with 114 total goals scored and 98 allowed.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 3-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 17 goals and 26 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 22 goals and 21 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press