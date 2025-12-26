Blackhawks enter matchup with the Stars on losing streak

Chicago Blackhawks (13-17-6, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (25-7-6, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -357, Blackhawks +282; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to break a six-game losing streak with a victory over the Dallas Stars.

Dallas is 7-2-0 against the Central Division and 25-7-6 overall. The Stars have scored 37 power-play goals, which ranks first in the league.

Chicago is 13-17-6 overall with a 2-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a 4-7-4 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has scored 14 goals with 37 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 16 goals and 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Wyatt Kaiser has scored three goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press