Toronto takes on Ottawa following Nylander’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (18-13-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (16-15-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -111, Senators -109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Toronto is 16-15-5 overall with a 4-6-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs have a -5 scoring differential, with 115 total goals scored and 120 allowed.

Ottawa is 5-2-3 against the Atlantic Division and 18-13-5 overall. The Senators have a 3-6-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 14 goals and eight assists for the Maple Leafs. Bobby McMann has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Drake Batherson has 14 goals and 22 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has scored seven goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press