Bruins bring losing streak into game against the Oilers

Boston Bruins (20-18-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-14-6, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins, on a six-game losing streak, play the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton has a 10-3-3 record in home games and a 20-14-6 record overall. The Oilers have scored 135 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank third in league play.

Boston is 20-18-2 overall and 8-10-1 in road games. The Bruins have gone 9-13-2 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won 3-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 24 goals with 45 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has three goals and 15 assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 15 goals and 25 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has scored three goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Bruins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 5.3 penalties and 16.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press