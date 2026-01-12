Devils take on the Wild following Glass’ 2-goal showing

New Jersey Devils (22-21-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (26-11-9, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -188, Devils +156; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Minnesota Wild after Cody Glass’ two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Devils’ 4-3 loss.

Minnesota has a 13-4-6 record in home games and a 26-11-9 record overall. The Wild have a 22-2-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

New Jersey has an 11-13-0 record in road games and a 22-21-2 record overall. The Devils are 18-7-1 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams play this season. The Devils won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 27 goals and 23 assists for the Wild. Brock Faber has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has nine goals and 26 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has scored three goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-2-4, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, two penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press