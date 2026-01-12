Blue Jackets in action against the Flames after overtime win

Calgary Flames (19-22-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (19-19-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Calgary Flames after the Blue Jackets took down the Utah Mammoth 3-2 in overtime.

Columbus is 19-19-7 overall and 9-7-4 at home. The Blue Jackets have an 18-4-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

Calgary has a 7-15-2 record on the road and a 19-22-4 record overall. The Flames have allowed 133 goals while scoring 114 for a -19 scoring differential.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won 5-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has 16 goals and 31 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Rasmus Andersson has nine goals and 19 assists for the Flames. MacKenzie Weegar has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 16.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press