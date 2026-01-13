Sevilla lose again as Marcos Alonso penalty sends Celta home happy

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Marcos Alonso scored from the penalty spot with two minutes remaining to give Celta Vigo a 1-0 win over Sevilla and condemn the home side to a fourth consecutive defeat on Monday.

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock but the visitor threatened more with Ilaix Moriba particularly guilty in blasting one shot over the bar when it looked easier to score.

However, Moriba made amends two minutes from time when he went down in the box and won Celta a penalty.

Former Chelsea defender Alonso sent the goakkeeper the wrong way to prompt protests from the 31,000 home fans angry at Sevilla’s poor form.

Monday’s loss was Sevilla’s fourth game without scoring and left it in 14th place in La Liga, just three points above the relegation zone.

Celta has taken 13 points from its last possible 15 and was in seventh place, equal on points with Real Betis above it.

