Lightning in action against the Blues following shootout victory

Tampa Bay Lightning (29-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (18-21-8, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Lightning beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in a shootout.

St. Louis is 18-21-8 overall and 11-9-5 in home games. The Blues have allowed 159 goals while scoring 117 for a -42 scoring differential.

Tampa Bay is 29-13-3 overall and 17-4-3 in road games. The Lightning have an 11-4-1 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 11 goals and 22 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 23 goals and 44 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Lightning: 10-0-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 8.3 assists, 7.2 penalties and 22.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press