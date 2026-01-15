Bruins host the Kraken on 4-game win streak

Seattle Kraken (21-15-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (26-19-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -175, Kraken +146; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins take on the Seattle Kraken with a four win streak intact.

Boston has a 26-19-2 record overall and a 16-8-1 record on its home ice. The Bruins have committed 233 total penalties (five per game) to rank first in NHL play.

Seattle has gone 11-8-4 in road games and 21-15-9 overall. The Kraken have a -3 scoring differential, with 124 total goals scored and 127 allowed.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Kraken won the previous matchup 7-4. Berkly Catton scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha has scored 14 goals with 18 assists for the Bruins. Marat Khusnutdinov has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Vince Dunn has six goals and 21 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored five goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, five penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Kraken: 6-1-3, averaging 3.5 goals, five assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press