Kraken take losing streak into home matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (22-14-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-17-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken look to end a three-game slide when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Seattle has a 10-7-5 record in home games and a 21-17-9 record overall. The Kraken have a -8 scoring differential, with 129 total goals scored and 137 given up.

Pittsburgh has an 11-7-4 record in road games and a 22-14-11 record overall. The Penguins have a 22-4-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kraken won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has 10 goals and 21 assists for the Kraken. Berkly Catton has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 26 goals and 27 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has scored four goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, two penalties and 4.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press