Flyers visit the Mammoth following Konecny’s 2-goal showing

Philadelphia Flyers (23-17-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (25-20-4, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Utah Mammoth after Travis Konecny scored two goals in the Flyers’ 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Utah is 25-20-4 overall and 14-7-2 in home games. The Mammoth have gone 23-7-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Philadelphia has an 11-9-3 record in road games and a 23-17-8 record overall. The Flyers have a -9 scoring differential, with 138 total goals scored and 147 given up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 23 goals and 18 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 19 goals and 25 assists for the Flyers. Konecny has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press