Blues look to stop road losing streak, take on the Jets

St. Louis Blues (19-22-8, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (19-23-6, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -121, Blues +101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues travel to the Winnipeg Jets looking to break a six-game road skid.

Winnipeg is 5-7-2 against the Central Division and 19-23-6 overall. The Jets have a 5-11-5 record in games decided by a goal.

St. Louis is 5-8-0 against the Central Division and 19-22-8 overall. The Blues have given up 166 goals while scoring 119 for a -47 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Blues won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has scored 23 goals with 35 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Neighbours has 12 goals and eight assists for the Blues. Oskar Sundqvist has scored two goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

