Washington visits Calgary after Strome’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (24-21-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (21-24-5, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Calgary Flames after Dylan Strome’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Capitals’ 4-3 loss.

Calgary has a 13-8-3 record in home games and a 21-24-5 record overall. The Flames are third in the league serving 12.4 penalty minutes per game.

Washington is 24-21-6 overall and 10-11-3 on the road. The Capitals have a 10-13-6 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has nine goals and 25 assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 20 goals and 23 assists for the Capitals. Justin Sourdif has scored five goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press