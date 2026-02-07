Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustáquio acquired by LAFC on loan from Porto

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Canadian national team midfielder Stephen Eustáquio was acquired by Los Angeles FC on loan from Portugal’s Porto on Friday through June 30.

LA has an option to purchase rights of the 29-year-old, who has four goals in 54 international appearances — including three at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He made a pair of starts at the 2022 World Cup, Canada’s first appearance at soccer’s top tournament since 1986.

LA acquired Eustáquio’s Major League Soccer discovery priority from San Jose for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money.

Eustáquio was born in Leamington, Ontario, and moved to Portugal went he was seven. He played there for Leixões (2017-18), Chaves (2018-19), then moved to Mexico’s Cruz Azul in 2019. He played for Portugal’s Paços de Ferreira from 2020-21, them went on to Porto.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer