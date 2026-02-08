French Riviera blooper: Monaco goalie Köhn gets away with mistake against Nice. PSG faces Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Monaco got away with a second-half blunder from goalkeeper Philipp Köhn to draw 0-0 at Nice in the French Riviera derby on Sunday.

Köhn stopped the ball going out for a corner but slid and mis-kicked it to attacking midfielder Sofiane Diop on the edge of the penalty area in the 72nd minute. Diop’s curling shot was going in until defender Thilo Kehrer acrobatically heeled the ball away near the line.

Nice has more fight under new coach Claude Puel, while Sébastien Pocognoli’s erratic Monaco side kept a fourth clean sheet in the past five games overall.

United States forward Folarin Balogun hit the crossbar for mid-table Monaco from close range in the third minute.

Later Sunday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain was looking to reclaim top spot when it hosted bitter rival Marseille.

Fans closely watched

PSG fans will be in the spotlight after last season’s match at Parc des Princes was marred by homophobic and racist chanting, with a warning to “stop discriminatory chants” posted on the giant screen.

“I don’t want any violence, of any kind,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said on the eve of the match.

French referees have the power to stop play in these circumstances, but referee Clément Turpin did not do so last season despite repeated chanting.

In that match, former PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot and his mother Véronique — who is also his agent — were targeted by derogatory chanting and an insulting banner about them was displayed. Rabiot was a Marseille player at the time and has since joined AC Milan.

Marseille fans have also been criticized for repeated homophobic chanting at the Vélodrome Stadium.

There have been no away fans at each stadium for several years amid fears of violence between rival groups.

Other matches

In Sunday’s other matches, veteran Italy striker Ciro Immobile made his league debut for Paris FC at Auxerre, while Angers hosted Toulouse and Strasbourg went to Le Havre.

Lens beat Rennes 3-1 on Saturday.

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer