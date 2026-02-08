Leipzig holds on to beat Cologne 2-1 to boost Champions League qualification hopes

BERLIN (AP) — Christoph Baumgartner scored twice and Leipzig held on to beat Cologne 2-1 on Sunday to move fourth in the Bundesliga, a boost for its hopes of Champions League qualification.

Cologne made the better start with Said El Mala having two good chances, while Romulo struck the post at the other end.

Baumgartner made the breakthrough in the 29th minute with a header from David Raum’s free kick after Yan Diomande was fouled on the right.

Jan Thielmann replied after the break for Cologne when he scooped the ball inside the far post after Leipzig was unable to clear. The visitors complained that Isak Bergmann Johannesson had pushed Antonio Nusa in the buildup with Leipzig coach Ole Werner getting booked for his protests but the goal stood.

Baumgartner responded almost straight away with a low shot on the turn to silence the home fans.

Baumgartner also inadvertently blocked a goalward shot with his arm, preventing a certain goal in the 77th. Referee Frank Willenborg, who had initially indicated the ball came off the player’s chest, instead announced an offside decision after consulting video replays.

Cologne kept pushing for the equalizer but Leipzig held on to capitalize on Stuttgart’s surprise loss at St. Pauli the day before. After 21 rounds, Leipzig hholds the last place for Champions League qualification on goal difference.

League leader Bayern Munich has gone two games without a win and was hosting high-flying Hoffenheim later.

