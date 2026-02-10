Skip to main content
One Extraordinary Photo: Tearing up for Olympic gold

By AP News
MILAN (AP) — Antonio Calanni is a photojournalist with The Associated Press, based in Milan since 2005. He has covered major soccer tournaments like the World Cup in Brazil and Russia, and the European Championships in Poland and Ukraine, France and Germany, as well as various breaking news events, including the devastating fire in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on New Year’s Eve.

Why this photo?

This image struck me because it captures a beautiful and lovely moment of those behind an Olympic gold medalist. We wanted to focus on the emotional reaction of American boxer Jake Paul after 1 minute, 13 seconds of fiancée Jutta Leerdam’s intensive race.

How I made this photo

The photo is the result of perfect planning and excellent teamwork. We had a clear idea of ​​what AP’s team wanted, so I decided on a good position to follow any reaction of Paul before, during and after the race. I was there to take photos of emotion and reaction. With new technology, our cameras deliver sharpness in the darkest conditions. I waited for the right moment and I pressed the shutter, knowing this could be a good image.

Why this photo works

The photograph is of a release of emotions, tears of joy, an emotional moment of a star. Paul represents sports and the contemporary world of social media, and Leerdam incorporates the historical values ​​of sport. The combination is probably a winning one in the modern world.

By ANTONIO CALANNI
Associated Press

