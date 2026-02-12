Wolfsburg rallies to draw 2-2 with Juventus in Women’s Champions League playoffs

Sarai Linder struck in the fifth minute of added time as host Wolfsburg rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Juventus in the Women’s Champions League playoffs on Thursday.

Linder fired into the top corner from the edge of the area to seal the draw ahead of next week’s second leg in Turin.

“It feels like a win to get the draw in the last minute,” said Wolfsburg coach Stephan Lerch.

Juventus went 2-0 up just after the hour mark at the AOK Stadion. Ana Capeta opened the scoring in the sixth and Amalie Vangsgaard doubled the lead in the 61st.

But Wolfsburg rallied going into the final 10 minutes of regulation time.

Janina Minge sparked the fightback when converting from the penalty spot in the 82nd.

As the clock ticked down it looked like Juventus would hold a slender lead going into the second leg, until Linder struck.

“We were playing well but we didn’t really create many big chances. At the end, we deserved the draw and now next week it’s still open,” Wolfsburg’s Lineth Beerensteyn said.

By the Associated Press