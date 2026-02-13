Coachless Rennes stuns Ligue 1 leader PSG and ends winless run

RENNES, France (AP) — Coachless Rennes stunned Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 at home and snapped a five-game winless run on Friday.

The home side fired coach Habib Beye on Monday after its early season gains looked to be slipping away, and it was a firm underdog against PSG, which came to Brittany after winning all seven of its last league fixtures.

But Rennes hit the post early on and it got a reward for its confident start after 33 minutes. Jordanian midfielder Mousa Al-Tamari charged forward on the counterattack and found enough space between two defenders on the edge of the penalty area to curl in a superb opener.

PSG came into the game but was hesitant in front of goal and Esteban Lepaul doubled Rennes’ lead midway through the second half. The prolific center forward rose highest to bullet a header past Matvey Safonov for his 11th goal of the season.

Former Rennes player Ousmane Dembélé pulled one back for PSG two minutes later but Breel Embolo restored Rennes’ two-goal cushion in the 81st when he finished off another counterattack.

PSG remained atop the table but second-placed Lens can take over if it beats Paris FC on Saturday.

Rennes moved above Lille into fifth place.

