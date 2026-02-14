Skip to main content
West Ham survives scare by third-tier Burton in FA Cup

By AP News
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Brave Burton Albion gave Premier League West Ham a scare before losing 1-0 in extra time in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Burton is fighting against relegation in the third tier of English soccer, but went toe-to-toe with its top-flight opponent and threatened to pull off the latest upset in this season’s competition after minor-league Macclesfield knocked out titleholder Crystal Palace in the third round.

But West Ham eventually found a way through in the fourth-round tie at the Pirelli Stadium when substitute Crysencio Summerville struck on 95 minutes.

There was relief all round for West Ham, which is fighting its own relegation battle this season. A red card for Freddie Potts six minutes after Summerville’s strike meant there were still some nerves before the final whistle was blown.

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

