Iglesias rescues 2-2 draw for Celta Vigo at Espanyol despite VAR call

MADRID (AP) — Borja Iglesias scored in stoppage time, after having another seemingly good goal ruled out through VAR, to salvage a 2-2 draw for Celta Vigo at Espanyol in the Spanish league on Saturday.

A rueful Iglesias shook his head and smiled after having a 77th-minute goal disallowed when a long check determined there had been an offside infringement.

His frustrations grew when Ramón Terrats pulled the ball back for fellow substitute Tyrhys Dolan to score what he thought was the winner for Espanyol in the 86th minute.

But Iglesias equalized in the third minute of stoppage time when Pablo Durán set him up with his heel after a good run from Sergio Carreira.

“I think we’re doing a lot of things well,” said Iglesias, who felt he should have been awarded a penalty for the goal he had ruled out.

Celta’s Ferrán Jutglà broke the deadlock in the 38th after being set up by right back Javi Rueda, and Espanyol ’keeper Marko Dmitrovic made a flying save to thwart Carreira after the break.

Espanyol coach Manolo González made a triple substitution to rejig the home team, and it paid off when substitute Kike García equalized with a brilliant strike inside the post.

Terrats and Dolan thought they’d engineered a memorable comeback only for Iglesias to have the final say.

Espanyol remained sixth and Celta a point behind in seventh.

Real Madrid is hosting Real Sociedad later and aiming for an eighth successive league win to pressure Barcelona before the leader’s match at Girona on Monday.

After 23 rounds, Barcelona is leading Madrid by a point.

Also Saturday, fourth-place Villarreal is playing at mid-table Getafe, and Sevilla faces Alaves in a duel between two strugglers.

