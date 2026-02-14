Como’s Champions League bid hit after 2-1 loss to Fiorentina in Serie A

Como’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification were dealt a blow by Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday.

Nicolo Fagioli and Moise Kean scored in 2-1 win for Fiorentina at Como’s Guiseppe Sinigaglia stadium.

The defeat came days after Como advanced to the semifinals of the Coppa Italia for the first time in 40 years by beating Italian champion Napoli.

An impressive campaign could yet see it secure a place in next season’s Champions League, but the loss to relegation-fighting Fiorentina was a setback.

Fagioli put the visitors ahead in the 26th minute from close range after his first effort was blocked. Kean scored from the penalty spot nine minutes into the second half.

Como created a number of chances as it tried to get back into the game and the pressure told when Fabiano Parisi fired into his own net in the 77th. But it couldn’t find an equalizer and ended the game with 10 men when Alvaro Morata was sent off in the 89th.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer