Lecce wins again to move clear of Serie A relegation zone

CAGLIARI, Italy (AP) — Lecce beat Cagliari 2-0 and gained a vital three points in its struggle to avoid relegation from Serie A on Monday.

The southern club remained in 17th place but the win took it three points clear of the relegation zone. It was tied on points with the two clubs above it, Cremonese and Genoa.

After a goalless first half, the visitor was more clinical in a decisive second period.

Omri Gandelman put Lecce ahead with a header after 65 minutes, and Ylber Ramadani doubled the lead 11 minutes later with a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

It was the second win in a row for Lecce after a run of eight games without a victory and only the second time in 12 games it has scored twice in one match.

It was the second loss in succession for Cagliari, which remained in 13th place, a point behind Parma and one clear of Torino.

