Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
42.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Balogun scores after 55 seconds and then adds another for Monaco against PSG in Champions League

By AP News
Monaco Champions League Soccer

Monaco Champions League Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

American forward Folarin Balogun took less than one minute to give Monaco the lead against Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League playoff on Tuesday, and added a second goal less than midway through the first half.

There was only 55 seconds on the clock at Stade Louis II when Balogun headed in a precise cross from the left by Aleksandr Golovin.

Balogun scored again to make it 2-0 in the 18th when PSG lost the ball and Maghnes Akliouche threaded a fine pass behind the defense for Balogun to fire confidently past hesitant goalkeeper Matvei Safonov.

PSG was under some pressure heading into the game after a sixth defeat of the season on Friday led to an outburst by star striker Ousmane Dembélé questioning the attitude of his teammates.

The return leg is next Wednesday at Parc des Princes, with the winner advancing to the last 16.

PSG beat Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the playoffs last season. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.