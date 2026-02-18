Real Madrid beats Paris FC to set up women’s Champions League quarterfinal against Barcelona

LONDON (AP) — Real Madrid set up a Clasico against three-time champion Barcelona in the women’s Champions League quarterfinals by beating Paris FC 2-0 on Wednesday.

Striker Naomie Feller opened the scoring and Melween N’Dongala put through her own net as Madrid advanced 5-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg in Paris 3-2.

Later Wednesday, defending champion Arsenal protects a 4-0 lead when it hosts Belgian side OH Leuven. Qualification for the London club would set up a quarterfinal with rival Chelsea.

Early red card

Paris’ cause was made harder when defender Théa Greboval was sent off in the fifth minute for pulling back Feller as she ran through on goal.

Still, the visitors came close to taking a 19th-minute lead at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano when Océane Picard’s low shot from 20 meters was well saved by goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez.

Attacking midfielder Caroline Weir missed a chance to put Madrid ahead from the penalty spot in the 36th after Picard handled a cross. Goalkeeper Mylène Chavas, playing against her former club, pushed away the spot kick with both hands.

Feller broke Paris’ resistance in the 54th when she volleyed in from close range following a fine cross from right back Eva Navarro, who also set up the second goal midway through the second half when her cross led to N’Dongala’s own goal from near the penalty spot.

The revamped women’s Champions League format has followed the men’s competition, with an opening league phase of six rounds instead of eight.

The top four in the 18-team league phase — Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea and Bayern Munich — advanced directly to the quarters and teams placed fifth to 12th went into the playoffs.

To come

In Thursday’s second legs, Juventus hosts two-time champion Wolfsburg with the score 2-2 while Manchester United defends a 3-0 lead at home to Atletico Madrid.

