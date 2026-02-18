Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
38.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

AC Milan falls seven points behind leader Inter in title race after 1-1 home draw with Como

By AP News
Italy Serie A Soccer

Italy Serie A Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan fell seven points behind Inter Milan in the Italian title race after drawing 1-1 at home to Como on Wednesday.

Argentina midfielder Nico Paz put the visitors ahead in the 32nd minute following a clumsy error from Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The France No. 1 tried passing the ball from the edge of his penalty area, but Paz swiftly intercepted it and shot through Maignan’s legs for his ninth league goal of the season.

Portugal winger Rafael Leão equalized midway through the second half for Milan with a neat lob, after being set up by midfielder Ardon Jashari.

Second-place Milan is four points ahead of defending champion Napoli in third.

Como moved into sixth spot on goal difference from Atalanta in the race for a Champions League place next season. Fifth-place Juventus is four points ahead. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.