Amiri scores again but Mainz draws with Hamburg

By AP News
MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Nadiem Amiri scored his seventh goal in seven games for Mainz while a deflected second half goal from Hamburg’s Fabio Vieira ensured they drew 1-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Mainz was looking to get back to winning ways after a 4-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund last week . It took the lead through Amiri’s crisp volley three minutes before halftime.

However, 19 minutes into the second period Vieira’s free kick took a nick off the Mainz wall, giving goalkeeper Daniel Batz no chance.

The point helped Mainz climb one place to 13th.

Hamburg was unbeaten in six games and sat in ninth.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

