Amiri scores again but Mainz draws with Hamburg

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Nadiem Amiri scored his seventh goal in seven games for Mainz while a deflected second half goal from Hamburg’s Fabio Vieira ensured they drew 1-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Mainz was looking to get back to winning ways after a 4-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund last week . It took the lead through Amiri’s crisp volley three minutes before halftime.

However, 19 minutes into the second period Vieira’s free kick took a nick off the Mainz wall, giving goalkeeper Daniel Batz no chance.

The point helped Mainz climb one place to 13th.

Hamburg was unbeaten in six games and sat in ninth.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer