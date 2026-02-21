Guruzeta’s late penalty double lifts Athletic Bilbao past Elche in a thriller

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — A second half double from Gorka Guruzeta gave Athletic Bilbao a 2-1 win over Elche in an action-packed La Liga encounter on Friday.

It was a third consecutive league win for the Basque club and the first time it has put together three straight league wins since August.

It was also the second time in three games that Guruzeta has scored a brace, following his double in the 4-2 win over Levante on Feb. 8.

His first at San Mames Stadium was a fine finish to convert a low cross from Yuri Berchiche and his second came from the penalty spot after a controversial award in the 89th minute.

In between, André Silva converted a penalty for Elche after being forced to retake his spot kick due to a double touch.

“Little by little things are starting to go our way,” said Guruzeta, who missed the only other penalty he took for Athletic.

It was another agonizing reverse for Elche, which has gone eight games without a win. The result left it in 16th place, just one point above the relegation zone.

___

